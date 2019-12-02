International Development News
Development News Edition

Look forward to maintaining warm, mutually beneficial relations with India: Sri Lankan president

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday said that he looks forward to "maintaining warm and mutually beneficial bilateral relations" with India in all aspects.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Colombo
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:53 IST
Look forward to maintaining warm, mutually beneficial relations with India: Sri Lankan president
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and rime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday said that he looks forward to "maintaining warm and mutually beneficial bilateral relations" with India in all aspects. The newly elected president, who just concluded a "successful" visit to India, said that the "respect" accorded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during his trip has helped in revitalizing the historical bond between Colombo and New Delhi.

"At the conclusion of a very successful visit to #India, the remarkable welcome, hospitality & respect accorded by @narendramodi & Govt has revitalized the historical bond btw #India & #LKA. I look fwd to maintaining a warm & mutually beneficial bilateral relations in all aspects," Rajapaksa tweeted, along with a two-minute video comprising highlights of his trip. During his three day visit November 28-30, Rajapaksa held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on a wide range of issues including security and development.

Rajapaksa was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi and was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. India announced financial assistance of USD 400 million and USD 50 million to Sri Lanka for counter-terrorism.

Rajapaksa said that his country will work closely with India to ensure that the Indian Ocean "remains a zone of peace", and assured that he will take steps to release the Indian fishermen's boats which are in Sri Lanka's custody. He also extended an invitation to Modi to visit the island nation at a mutually convenient time.

India also took up the matter of Sri Lankan minority Tamil community with Rajapaksa. Prime Minister Modi, during the joint statement, said, that he is confident the Sri Lankan Government will pursue the process of reconciliation to meet the aspirations of equality, justice, peace and respect of Tamils. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

World must choose between hope and climate surrender: UN chief (AFP) RUPRUPRUP

World must choose between hope and climate surrender UN chief AFP RUPRUPRUP...

Airstrike on market in Syrian rebel-held town kills 10

Beirut, Dec 2 AP Syrian opposition activists say an airstrike on a market in a rebel-held town in the countrys northwest has killed at least 10 civilians. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Mondays airstrike on the m...

OYO elevates India & South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh to board of directors

Hospitality firm OYO on Monday said it has elevated Aditya Ghosh, currently chief executive officer India South Asia for the hotels and homes business, as a member of its board of directors. Rohit Kapoor, currently CEO of the new real esta...

UPDATE 1-Five dead in French helicopter crash, floods

Three emergency workers were killed overnight when their helicopter crashed while on a rescue mission in southeastern France, while two other people died in heavy flooding that has hit the region, officials said on Monday.The EC145 rescue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019