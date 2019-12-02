JCB, BCA target Indonesian market with new credit card

Bank Central Asia and JCB jointly launched a black credit card to target Indonesian market. Jahja Setiaatmadja, President and Director of BCA and Kimihisa Imada, President of JCB International exchanged dolls for Japan and Indonesia to symbolize JCB-BCA black credit card.

Dancers wearing Japanese kimono and Indonesian traditional costumes performed at the launched of JCB-BCA joint venture to launch a credit card. BCA or Bank Central Asia is the leading financial company in Indonesia.

It has not only contributed to economic development but has also raised people's living standard in Indonesia. Officers of both companies exchanged costumes for each other at the launching ceremony.

"I am also honoured to wear Indonesian traditional costume like this. I would expect to understand Indonesian culture more and contribute to a good relationship between Indonesia and Japan. We provide JCB's unique special offers for shopping and dining which are available at customer travel desk nation all over the world," said Kimihisa Imada of JCB international. Many guests also wore traditional costumes including the Indonesian people who wore kimonos.

Japanese wore Indonesian style costumes. The display shows the fusion and exchange between Japan and Indonesia. "JCB is specifically targeting the rich in Indonesia. Many rich people are keenly interested in shopping and travelling both at a domestic and international level, and want to make full use of JCB's feature of travel and entertainment," said Koichiro Wada of JCB International Indonesia

Many tourists from Southeast Asia visit Japan. A fusion of shopping tools and collaboration of Japanese and Southeast Asian countries make shopping and travelling more convenient and enjoyable. (ANI)

