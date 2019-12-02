Jordan: House fire kills 13 Pakistanis
Thirteen Pakistanis were killed and three others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in their house in western Jordan on Monday, Civil Defence Department said.
Thirteen Pakistanis were killed and three others sustained injuries after a fire broke out in their house in western Jordan on Monday, Civil Defence Department said. The house was located on a farm in Southern Shuneh area, about 45 kilometres west of capital Amman, and was inhabited by two Pakistani families, the department said in a statement, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
The injured were rushed to a hospital and are in stable condition. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
According to official figures, around 8,000 Pakistanis live in Jordan, many of whom work in the agricultural sector. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
