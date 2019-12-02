Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to suspend US Navy visits to Hong Kong over new law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:06 IST
China to suspend US Navy visits to Hong Kong over new law

China said on Monday it will suspend US Navy visits to Hong Kong and sanction several American pro-democracy organisations in retaliation for the signing into law of legislation supporting human rights in the semi-autonomous territory. While the nature of the sanctions remained unclear, the move appeared to back up Chinese threats that the US would bear the costs of the decision.

The steps are "in response to the US's unreasonable behaviour,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said, adding that the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act "seriously interfered" in China's internal affairs. "China urges the United States to correct its mistakes and stop any words and deeds that interfere in Hong Kong and China's internal affairs," she said at a daily briefing in Beijing.

The law, signed last Wednesday by President Donald Trump, mandates sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials who carry out human rights abuses and requires an annual review of the favourable trade status that Washington grants Hong Kong. Along with suspending visits by official US military ships and aircraft, Hua said China would sanction organizations including the National Endowment for Democracy, the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, Human Rights Watch, the International Republican Institute, Freedom House, and others that she said had "performed badly" in the Hong Kong unrest.

"China urges the United States to correct its mistakes and stop any words and deeds that interfere in Hong Kong and China's internal affairs," Hua said, adding that China could take "further necessary actions" depending on how matters develop. Hua accused the groups of instigating protesters to engage in "radical violent crimes and inciting separatist activities."

"These organisations deserve to be sanctioned and must pay a price," Hua said. China has long accused foreign groups and governments of fomenting the 6-month-old demonstrations in Hong Kong, singling out the US, former colonial overlord Britain, and democratic, self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

Among the groups to be subject to the unspecified sanctions, the National Endowment for Democracy receives funding directly from Congress, while others generally draw their running costs from a mixture of private and public grants. Derek Mitchell, the president of the National Democratic Institute, said in Hong Kong last week that accusations it was colluding with protesters were "patently false."

The institute has no role in the current protests, and "to suggest otherwise spreads misinformation and fails to recognize the movement stems from genuine grievances," he said. While China has in the past suspended visits by U.S. military ships and aircraft, sanctioning NGOs, especially those with connections to the US government, would bring conditions for civil society in Hong Kong significantly closer to those in mainland China.

Beijing is deeply suspicious of all non-governmental organizations, particularly those involved in humanitarian causes, gender equality, the environment or minority rights. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong on Monday, several hundred people who work in the advertising industry started a five-day strike Monday to show support for anti-government protests in the territory.

They said they would not go to work, respond to work emails or take part in conference calls. Some held up signs with protest slogans as they listened to speakers at an early afternoon rally to launch the action in Chater Garden, a public square in the central business district.

Antony Yiu, an entrepreneur in advertising and one of the organisers of the strike, said they want to get other business sectors to join them. "The government seems to be still ignoring the sound of the majority of the people, so that's why for the advertising industry, we want to take the first step to encourage other businesses to participate in the strike to give more pressure," he said.

Hong Kong has seen almost nonstop protests for six months demanding democratic elections and an investigation into police use of force at the demonstrations. More than 10,000 people marched on Sunday to try to pressure the government to address the demands after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory in district council elections one week earlier.

Riot officers fired tear gas and pepper-spray balls in clashes with some of the protesters. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said she will accelerate dialogue but hasn't offered any concessions since the elections. (AP)

AKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Railways operating ratio in 2017-18 was 98.44 pc, worst in 10 years: CAG

The Indian Railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 percent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has said in a report tabled in Parliament on Monday. A measure of expenditure a...

HC asks Kolkata hospital to compensate kin of girl who died

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed a private super-specialty hospital here to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of a girl who died following a botched up operation. Upholding an order of compensation of Rs 5 lakh given by...

Former governor of China's Xinjiang sentenced in bribery

Beijing, Dec 2 AP The former governor of Chinas restive northwestern region of Xinjiang has been sentenced to life in prison on charges of taking bribes. Nur Bekri had been one of Chinas highest-profile politicians from the Turkic Muslim Ui...

Govt examining proposal from Telangana to set up IIM, IISER in state: HRD Minister

The government has received proposals from Telangana for setting up an Indian Institute of Management IIM and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research IISER in the state, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019