Reuters US Domestic News Summary

  Updated: 02-12-2019 18:26 IST
  Created: 02-12-2019 18:26 IST
Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. snowstorms turn Thanksgiving holiday travel into a nightmare

Heavy snows in the United States closed roads and canceled nearly 900 flights on what was forecast to be the busiest day of the year for highways and airports, stranding hordes of travelers trying to head home on Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday. The storm was expected to dump 12 inches (30.48 cm) of snow on the western part of the Boston metro area by Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. U.S. Supreme Court to hear its first major gun case since 2010

A legal fight over a New York City handgun ordinance that could give the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority a chance to expand gun rights goes before the nine justices on Monday in one of the most closely watched cases of their current term. The court is scheduled to hear arguments starting at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) in a legal challenge backed by the influential National Rifle Association gun rights lobby group to a regulation that had prevented licensed owners from taking their handguns outside the confines of the most-populous U.S. city. White House says it will not participate in Wednesday's Trump impeachment hearing

The White House told Democratic lawmakers on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump and his lawyers would not participate in a congressional impeachment hearing this week, citing a lack of "fundamental fairness." Trump's aides responded defiantly to the first of two crucial deadlines he faces in Congress this week as Democrats prepare to shift the focus of their impeachment inquiry from fact-finding to the consideration of possible charges of misconduct over his dealings with Ukraine. Seventeen Democrats, three Republicans in U.S. presidential race

The historically large field of Democratic presidential candidates vying to take on Republican President Donald Trump in next November's U.S. election got a bit smaller on Sunday as former Pennsylvania congressman Joe Sestak said he would drop out. TOP DEMOCRATIC CONTENDERSFour candidates have separated themselves thus far from the restof the field among Democratic voters. Plane crash north of San Antonio International Airport kills three: NBC

Three people died when a small plane crashed on the north side of the San Antonio International Airport in Texas late on Sunday, NBC Chicago reported, citing fire officials. The plane was on its way from Sugarland to Boerne when it developed engine problems and diverted to the San Antonio International Airport, the report added, citing San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood. The plane crashed into a sidewalk killing all three passengers. U.S. Attorney says government can still seek to take auto workers union control: Detroit News

The U.S. government may still seek to take control of the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) once its investigators determine the depths of corruption in the union, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in an interview with Detroit News on Sunday. U.S. prosecutors are currently investigating former members of the union in connection with a corruption probe. A former UAW board member has been charged with conspiring with other union leaders to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars of rank-and-file members' dues. Black Friday shoppers stay away from stores, make $7 billion-plus splurge online

U.S. shoppers made more purchases online on Black Friday than in the mall - hurting traffic and sales at brick-and-mortar stores, according to data that offered a glimpse into what is still one of the busiest shopping days of the year. For the first time in several years, however, store traffic on Thanksgiving evening grew - indicating a shift in when consumers are leaving their homes to shop. It is also a sign of how Thursday evening store openings have continued to hurt what has traditionally been a day that kicked off the U.S. holiday season. U.S. Supreme Court weighs challenge to New York gun transport limits

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear its first major gun rights case in nearly a decade on Monday in a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association over a now-amended New York City handgun regulation that had prevented licensed owners from taking their handguns outside the city. The nine justices will hear arguments in an appeal by three handgun owners and the New York state affiliate of the NRA - the gun rights group closely aligned with President Donald Trump and other Republicans - who say the regulation violates the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Saturday announced a tentative agreement for a four-year labor contract, a boost for the automaker as it works to merge with France's Groupe PSA. Italian-American Fiat Chrysler and PSA, the maker of Peugeot and Citroen, last month announced a planned $50 billion merger to create the world's fourth-largest automaker. South Dakota plane crash kills 9, injures 3: AP, citing authorities

Nine people were killed and three were injured in an airplane crash in the U.S. state of South Dakota, the Associated Press reported late on Saturday, citing authorities. The aircraft, a Pilatus PC-12, carrying 12 people on board, was bound for Idaho from South Dakota before it crashed around noon on Saturday, the news agency said, citing National Transportation Safety Board's Peter Knudson.

