Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok accused in California lawsuit of sending user data to China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 08:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 08:09 IST
TikTok accused in California lawsuit of sending user data to China
Image Credit: Flickr

A California college student has accused popular video-sharing app TikTok in a class-action lawsuit of transferring private user data to servers in China, despite the company's assurances that it does not store personal data there.

The allegations may deepen legal troubles in the United States for TikTok, which is owned by Beijing ByteDance Technology Co but operates entirely outside of China and has developed an especially devoted fan base among U.S. teenagers. The company is already facing a U.S. government national security probe over concerns about data storage and possible censorship of political sensitive content.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California last Wednesday and originally reported by The Daily Beast, alleges TikTok has surreptitiously "vacuumed up and transferred to servers in China vast quantities of private and personally-identifiable user data." TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations but maintains that it stores all U.S. user data in the United States with backups in Singapore.

The documents identify the plaintiff as Misty Hong, a college student and resident of Palo Alto, California, who downloaded the TikTok app in March or April 2019 but never created an account. Months later, she alleges, she discovered that TikTok had created an account for her without her knowledge and produced a dossier of private information about her, including biometric information gleaned from videos she created but never posted.

According to the filing, TikTok transferred user data to two servers in China - bugly.qq.com and umeng.com - as recently as April 2019, including information about the user's device and any websites the user had visited. Bugly is owned by Tencent, China's largest mobile software company, which also owns social network WeChat, while Umeng is part of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group.

The lawsuit also claims that source code from Chinese tech giant Baidu is embedded within the TikTok app, as is code from Igexin, a Chinese advertising service, which security researchers discovered in 2017 was enabling developers to install spyware on a user's phone. The legal documents did not provide evidence of the data transfers or the existence of Baidu or Igexin source code in the app. Hong and her legal representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Suns squander lead but rally past Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. hit two 3-point baskets in the final minute to rescue the Phoenix Suns, who blew a big lead and then recovered to defeat the host Charlotte Hornets 109-104 on Monday night. Charlotte, which overcame a 20-point halftime hole,...

Blast hits National Monument area in central Jakarta

An explosion took place within the National Monument complex in central Jakarta on Tuesday morning, the state media reported. According to Indonesia-based Kompas TV, the blast occurred at 705 a.m. local time within the premises located acro...

CORRECTED-Suu Kyi’s loyalists rally for Myanmar leader before genocide trial

As Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi prepares to travel to the Netherlands to fight charges of genocide against her country at the International Court of Justice, her supporters have embarked on an impassioned publicity campaign. Suu Kyis rep...

Chiellini accuses Real Madrid of blocking Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or last year

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has accused Real Madrid of blocking Cristiano Ronaldos Ballon dOr last year. In 2018, the award was received by Madrids Luka Modric. Ronaldo had made the switch from Real Madrid to Juventus last year and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019