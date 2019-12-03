Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism in Israel? U.S. charity's offer with Gaza hospital project irks Palestinians

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:28 IST
Tourism in Israel? U.S. charity's offer with Gaza hospital project irks Palestinians
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

A U.S. charity building a tent hospital in the Gaza Strip is causing Palestinian unease by offering foreign medical volunteers the opportunity of weekend tourism in Israel, just across the volatile border. The facility, to be operated by the U.S. evangelical Christian group FriendShips, had won rare joint support from Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and their enemy, Israel, which maintains a blockade along its frontier with the enclave.

Now, however, eyebrows are being raised in Gaza over a Holy Land pilgrimage pitch on the Louisiana-based organization's website that is promoting an endeavor to improve health services strained by years of conflict. The 50-bed encampment in northern Gaza across from Israel's Erez border crossing "will offer a wonderful opportunity to work in an important and productive project and, at the same time, to see and enjoy the Biblical sites of Israel", the website said.

Volunteers at the facility would be expected to work and live onsite Monday through Thursday but they "will be free to go to Israel and tour" on their days off, it said. Asked about the NGO's tourism perk to volunteers, Hamas official Basim Naeem said: "We are certainly against using our people's suffering to market Israel or attracting employees at our people's expense."

There was no suggestion from Hamas that it was about to scrap the project as a result of the sightseeing offers. A de facto truce brokered between Israel and Hamas by Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations after deadly cross-border fighting in May included the mediators' support for the field hospital.

Gaza's 13 hospitals often lack equipment for specialized treatments, while its two million residents need hard-to-obtain permits from Israeli authorities to get medical care in Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The FriendShips encampment will have "telemedicine for worldwide consultation with specialists" and eventually offer cancer treatment and PTSD therapy, among other services, the NGO's website says.

"It will either be an uplifting humanitarian tool for our people, or it will be asked to leave immediately," senior Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya said. FriendShips, which previously operated a tent hospital along Israel's border with Syria, did not respond to multiple requests for comment and it was not clear when the facility would open.

Israel declined to comment on the project. It keeps Gaza under a blockade, citing security concerns posed by Hamas, with which it has fought three wars and waged dozens of other deadly skirmishes over the past decade. But the hospital's construction with private U.S. funding drew criticism from Hamas's rivals in the Palestinian Authority (PA), which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank.

"It will be an American-Israeli military base put forward on the land of Gaza Strip," said Mai Alkaila, the PA's health minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana: Authorities issue flood alert due to heavy rains

Botswana authorities have issued a red alert on the possibility of flooding across the nation amid fears of heavy rains over the next few days.In a statement on Monday night, the Department of Meteorological Services warned that heavy rains...

UPDATE 2-Brazil GDP surprise shows economy in better shape than thought

Brazils economy appears to be on a stronger footing than most observers had believed, official figures showed on Tuesday, with growth in the third quarter beating expectations and previous readings going back to last year being revised high...

COLUMN-Hedge funds pile into petroleum on rosier economic outlook: Kemp

Hedge funds resumed heavy buying of crude oil and petroleum products last week, with the previous weeks bout of profit-taking halted by increasing optimism over the global economy and hopes for more output cuts by Saudi Arabia.Futures and o...

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Tuesday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the eighth spot in the latest ITTF rankings. The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with ninth p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019