US Economy is much larger than China: Donald Trump

US and China are engaged in trade war on several fronts.

Image Credit: Pixabay

US President Donald Trump has emphasized that under his administration his country's economy has emerged much larger than China. He was speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in one to one meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of NATO summit in London.

"For years, economists predicted that China was about to become the world's largest economy. But, we have built something in the past three years that's been incredible. We are much larger than China now," said Trump. He however, added that his administration is working with China and aims to work better.

The trade war between the US and China started immediately after Trump came to power which intensified gradually. Recently, there were feelers from both the sides to struck a trade deal but Trump's decision to approve a bill passed by the US Senate in support of the protestors in Hong Kong angered China.

Besides, the Trump also supported anti-government protestors in Iran and even asked the media to highlight the human rights violations and killings by security forces.

