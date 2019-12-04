Left Menu
Development News Edition

US warns countries against making 5G decision on cost, fastness factor alone

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:10 IST
US warns countries against making 5G decision on cost, fastness factor alone
Image Credit: Flickr

The United States has cautioned countries against choosing suppliers of 5G networking equipment merely on the basis of price and speed asserting that their decision will have a long-lasting and deep impact on strategic and commercial relationships. "It's very important that leaders around the world understand that they are about to make a momentous decision on the future of how their countries communicate," a senior administration official told a group of foreign correspondents.

The senior administration official was responding to a question on the decision being taken by countries on 5G and a much aggressive push by the US that they should not opt for Chinese technology and equipment merely because it is cheap. "In many cases these decisions seem very simple: is it cheap and is it fast? But leaders must understand that these decisions are going to be long-lasting and have deep implications for strategic and commercial relationships and thus cannot simply be based on such factors," said the senior administration official, who requested anonymity.

In recent months, the Trump Administration has ramped up its efforts to convince other countries including India not to opt for 5G technologies and equipment from China. In some cases, the US has unsuccessfully been arguing that such a move would make them and their citizens vulnerable, impact their privacy and also have a long term impact on their sovereignty.

"I've heard some comments that Huawei equipment is cheaper than other equipment, and that's one reason to put it in the network. But I'd suggest that we need to take a long-term look at that value proposition," Brendan Carr, Commissioner, Federal Communications Commission told reporters last week at the Washington DC Foreign Press Center. "5G and the rollout of Huawei equipment is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative; it's the digital version of that plan. And what do we see already with that Belt and Road Initiative? Debt-laden investments in ports, in railroads, in physical infrastructure. And we're seeing the same thing happen with Huawei and other gear," he said.

The FCC and the State Department is engaged extensively overseas; currently, he said, adding that they are making a lot of progress. In March, the European Commission released a set of recommendations to improve 5G security, which include assessing the risk that equipment vendors could be influenced by third-party countries, he said.

More recently, in May, the Czech Republic hosted representatives from more than 30 countries to build a common approach to 5G security, and that effort produced the Prague Principles which are a set of recommendations on how to build a secure and trustworthy 5G network, which, again, recognizes the risks of a third country wielding influence over an equipment supplier, Carr said. Australia issued 5G security guidance to protect their networks, including from vendors who are likely to be subject to extrajudicial direction from a foreign government, Carr said.

Japan has imposed requirements to take cybersecurity measures, including ones to respond to supply chain threats. Taiwan has extended its existing measures regarding trusted equipment vendors to cover all 5G government networks and critical infrastructure, Carr said. And most recently, US Vice President Mike Pence and Polish President Duda signed a memorandum of understanding on 5G security, Carr said.

According to Thyaga Nandagopal, Acting Deputy Assistant Director, National Science Foundation's Directorate of Computer and Information Sciences & Engineering (NSF), every country that is relying on an operator deploying a 5G network has to always think about, "Is this design implementation secure?" right. "And we do not have a way to validate those things on the fly.... A system engineer can essentially go and say, 'I'm going to tweak the system to probably better performance because I'm experiencing high congestion in this particular cell tower' and that could open up a flaw, right. Because we still don't understand the impacts of all of those changes," he said.

Nandagopal said the US and China and many other countries are deploying early versions of it to keep exploring the gains. "But for many countries there is also value in kind of waiting to see the entire features that come out, because in some sense every upgrade is also going to cost you money," he said.

"So, there may also be value in just waiting to see the entire features fully deployed before plunging headlong into a large-scale, country-wide upgrade of the system, especially for smaller countries," Nandagopal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019