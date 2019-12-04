Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-South Korea's K-pop industry hit by tragedies, scandal in 2019

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 12:01 IST
FACTBOX-South Korea's K-pop industry hit by tragedies, scandal in 2019

South Korea's K-pop culture is one of the country's most lucrative soft power exports and has drawn a massive audience of young people internationally, especially in other Asian markets. While the industry mostly projects a wholesome image on stage and screen, a series of scandals, public personal breakdowns and untimely celebrity deaths this year has drawn attention to the darker side of the culture.

March: Lee Seung-hyun, a member of K-pop band Big Bang who goes by the stage name Seungri, was charged with providing prostitutes to foreign investors in his private club, in a scandal that sent shares of his band's agency, YG Entertainment, plunging. June: Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment, which managed Seungri and other K-pop artists, stepped down from his duties as chief producer, in the aftermath of drug and sex scandals.

October: Choi Jin-ri, a former member of girl group f(x) who went by the stage name Sulli, died in apparent suicide. She had spoken out against cyberbullying, having become the target of criticism after she spoke out about not wearing a bra in the conservative K-pop industry. November: K-pop singer Koo Hara was found dead in her home. Police found a handwritten note in which she expressed despair. She had been subjected to vicious attacks online about her relationships with men, local media said.

November: K-pop musician Jung Joon-young was sentenced to six years in prison for raping a woman and distributing a video showing the act. Choi Jong-hoon, 30, a former member of South Korean boy band FT Island, was sentenced to five years prison for the rape of the woman. Both men were members of online chat groups that shared secret sex videos and made jokes about drugging and raping women, the court said. December: Lee Jae-ho, a 27-year-old South Korean actor who went by the stage name Cha In-ha, was found dead in his home. The cause of death was not immediately known. The singer-actor had left an Instagram post the day before he was found dead, telling his fans to take care in the cold winter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

HC rejects Choksi's plea to stay case against him in spl court

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refused to stay a special courts proceedings to declare diamond businessmen Mehul Choksi, an accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, a fugitive economic offender. The Enforcement Directorate, which i...

Study explores relationship between obesity and gum disease

A new study explores how the most common non-communicable diseases, Obesity and gum periodontal might be related to each other. It also highlights the effect of obesity on non-surgical periodontal care. The study was published in British De...

UPDATE 3-Rugby-Folau settles unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia

Former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau has settled his unfair dismissal case with Rugby Australia and Super Rugby team the New South Wales Waratahs, bringing an end to a prolonged and bitter dispute triggered by an explosive social media po...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf Scott eyes second title as Internationals prep at Australian OpenAdam Scott is keen to stick it to Tiger Woods and the U.S. team at next weeks Presidents Cup but first he wants to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019