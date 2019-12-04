Left Menu
Development News Edition

Five Afghans killed in Jalalabad attack, Japanese doctor wounded

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:02 IST
Five Afghans killed in Jalalabad attack, Japanese doctor wounded

Kabul, Dec 4 (AFP) Five Afghans were killed and a Japanese aid worker wounded Wednesday in an attack in Jalalabad city in the eastern province of Nangarhar, officials said. The attack comes as humanitarian groups remain on high alert just days after an American aid worker for the UN was killed in a bombing in Kabul.

Tetsu Nakamura, a doctor who heads Peace Japan Medical Services, known as Peshawar Kai in Japanese, was targeted by gunmen while in a vehicle in Jalalabad. "Dr Nakamura was wounded and his three security guards, a driver and another colleague were killed," Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for Nangarhar's governor, told AFP.

Nakamura is well known in Japan for his aid work, which dates back decades. The Peshawar Kai website states that Nakamura began aid work in Peshawar in northwest Pakistan in 1984, going on to open a clinic in a remote Nangarhar village in 1991.

The organisation in 1998 established a hospital in Peshawar to serve as the group's permanent base for medical programmes in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Jalalabad resident Auzubillah, who only uses one name, told AFP that he heard shooting at about 8:00 am (0330 GMT).

"I saw there were gunmen attacking a Japanese and his security guards," he said. "Then the gunmen left the area through a small street." Photos from the scene showed a white pickup truck with a large cabin. Its side windows appeared to have been shot out, and at least three bullet holes could be seen in the windscreen.

No group immediately claimed responsiblity. According to Zahir Adil, a spokesman for Nangarhar's public health department, Nakamura was taken to a regional hospital.

The bodies of the five others, all Afghan, were also taken to the hospital. Aid agencies and non-governmental groups are sometimes targeted in Afghanistan's war.

On November 24, Anil Raj, an American who worked for the UN Development Programme in Afghanistan, was killed when his vehicle was targeted in a bombing in Kabul. Also in the capital, the Taliban in May targeted Counterpart International, a US-funded non-profit group working with marginalised people. Nine people were killed in that attack. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president prays with family of dead US dual citizens

Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador prayed for the safety of the country with the relatives of nine U.S. dual citizens slaughtered in northern Mexico last month and assured them at least four suspects have been detained, a family me...

Burnt body of woman found in Bihar's Samastipur, second such

Charred body of a woman was found at a secluded spot in Bihars Samastipur district on Wednesday, making it the second such incident in 24 hours, according to police. The body was found in Dardari Chaur in Warisnagar police station area, sa...

Playoff berths the focus for Cowboys, Bears

Jason Garretts future employment as coach of the Dallas Cowboys is likely dependent on a strong December. Garrett and the Cowboys look to snap a two-game slide and begin a successful finishing kick when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thurs...

Olympics-'Anti-terrorism drills' with dogs conducted ahead of Tokyo 2020 Games

Japanese officials undertook anti-terrorism drills involving dogs trained to detect suspicious items, including explosives, at Tokyo Station on Wednesday as they ramp up security preparations for next years Olympic Games. During the drill, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019