Germany expels two Russians over killing of Georgian in Berlin
Germany has expelled two Russians working at the Russian embassy in Berlin after federal prosecutors took over the case of a Georgian citizen killed in August in Berlin in which they suspect Russian or Chechen involvement.
The German foreign ministry said they were responding in this way because Russian authorities had not cooperated in investigations into the murder.
