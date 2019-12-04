Left Menu
Trump meets Erdogan one-on-one at NATO summit

  Updated: 04-12-2019 19:13 IST
  Created: 04-12-2019 18:52 IST
Trump meets Erdogan one-on-one at NATO summit
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NATODepSpox)

US President Donald Trump held a previously unannounced bilateral meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit on Wednesday. Turkey has faced criticism among the allies at the London meeting and has threatened to impede a stronger defense policy for the Baltic states and the head-to-head was not on Trump's published agenda.

"The presidents discussed the importance of Turkey fulfilling its alliance commitments, further strengthening commerce through boosting bilateral trade by USD 100 billion, regional security challenges, and energy security," a White House official said. Some of Turkey's western allies, particularly France, have sharply criticized Ankara's operation in northern Syria, which has targeted the Kurdish militia fighters who helped defeat the Islamic State group.

European capitals were as annoyed that Erdogan chose to buy and deploy Russia's S-400 air defense system, in defiance of US sanctions threat and NATO defense procurement policy. But Ankara, in turn, has demanded that NATO members recognize the Kurdish groups as "terrorists" and has threatened to oppose measures to shore up eastern European members against threats from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

