Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak hopes FATF will extend Feb deadline

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:39 IST
Pak hopes FATF will extend Feb deadline
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has submitted a report to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on the steps it has taken to check activities of banned outfits and the seizing of their assets as it hoped that the international terror financing watchdog would extend the deadline of complying to its 27 action plans from February to June. Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019 or face the risk of being placed on the Black List with Iran and North Korea.

The watchdog in October retained Pakistan on its 'Grey List' till February next year for its failure to take adequate action against money laundering and terror financing. Economic Affairs Minister Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that Pakistan has submitted the compliance report before the joint group of the FATF.

"There will be a response from them and then (there will be) face-to-face meeting," Azhar, who is also Pakistan's team leader on FATF, was quoted as saying by Geo TV. Islamabad is hoping that the global terror financing watchdog would extend the current deadline of complying to FATF's 27 action plans from February to June of next year in its upcoming plenary review meeting as the current deadline is too short, the Geo TV said.

In its October meeting, the FATF plenary noted that Pakistan addressed only five out of the 27 tasks given to it in controlling funding to terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen, responsible for a series of attacks in India. The FATF said it strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2020. Its plenary review meeting will take place in February 2020 in Paris which will decide the fate of Pakistan.

Pakistan is expecting to get the first formal response on the report by the end of this month. "The face to face meeting is expected to be held in Sydney in early January 2020 where the Pakistani delegation will be given the opportunity to defend its submitted compliance report," an official said on the condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Assailants set ablaze vehicles in under-construction solar power plant, loot money in Jodhpur

A group of men entered an under-construction solar power plant and set ablaze a dozen vehicles at a village in Rajasthans Jodhpur district, police said on Wednesday. Nobody was injured in the incident, which is suspected to have taken place...

Johnson Lifts becomes Rs 2,000 cr company

Elevator and escalator manufacturer Johnson Lifts on Wednesday said it has crossed Rs 2,000 crore sales mark and is strengthening its presence further in the segment. The company is investing to set up a new lift factory at Sengadu in Tamil...

Amid tussle over abrupt House adjournment, WB guv says he will

Amid a tussle with the ruling Trinamool Congress over an abrupt two-day adjournment of the Assembly, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he will be visiting the House on Thursday. However, it was not clear whether Speaker Biman Bane...

London children sing holiday tune to Melania Trump

London fifth-graders sang All I Want for Christmas is You after Melania Trump added to their merriment by joining them to make wreaths and ornaments at a Salvation Army center. At the facility in the Clapton neighborhood of east London, Mrs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019