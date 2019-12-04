Left Menu
EXCLUSIVE-Alibaba-backed startup AutoX applies for driver-less test permit in California

  • Updated: 04-12-2019 21:29 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 21:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese startup AutoX, backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba, has applied to test self-driving vehicles without an in-car backup driver in California, the first challenger to Alphabet Inc's autonomous driving venture Waymo to say it has done so.

If granted the permit, AutoX would be able to test self-driving cars with a backup provided by a remote human operator rather than a driver in the vehicle, a step forward in the race to operate the first commercial driverless delivery vans or taxis in the state. Google-backed Waymo is the only company so far to have secured a full license for testing without a safety driver.

AutoX, far smaller than Waymo in scale, is the first of a group of more than 60 companies that have tested with backup drivers in the state to say it is seeking permission for the next level of testing. "After three years of efforts, we believe that we have a technology that can go in deep, and safe for the public," AutoX Chief Operating Officer Jewel Li told Reuters, confirming it had applied for the permit.

Waymo, General Motors Co unit Cruise and Uber's troubled self-driving unit are among the U.S. tech companies vying for a breakthrough in a market in self-driving vehicles that is struggling to meet its early promise. AutoX, which counts China's Dongfeng Motor Group along with Alibaba Group Holding Inc among its main investors, was founded in 2016 by former Princeton professor Jianxiong Xiao, a specialist in 3D learning, computer vision, and robotics.

The Hong-Kong-based company has raised $143 million so far in funding from investors, according to data provider Pitchbook, deploying 100 RoboTaxi vehicles in China while testing in 10 cities including Shenzhen, Shanghai and San Jose, California, where it has its second base. Its new application comes at a time when U.S. regulators have been clamping down on Chinese tech players looking to make inroads in the United States.

Tesla Inc, Lyft Inc and Cruise are among the other players with permission from California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to test self-driving vehicles in the state with backup drivers. AutoX, however, is one of only four firms holding a separate permit to test cars carrying passengers in the presence of a backup driver.

The others are autonomous tech startup Zoox and Sequoia Capital-backed Pony.ai, which has partnerships with Toyota Motor Corp and Hyundai Motor Co. Zoox and Pony.ai declined to say whether or not they had submitted applications to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

