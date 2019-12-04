'No consensus possible' with Turkey on terrorism definition: Macron
Watford, Dec 4 (AFP) French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that no consensus could be reached with Turkey on defining terrorism amid a row with Ankara over Kurdish militia groups.
"I don't see any possible consensus," Macron said after a NATO summit marred by the spat with Turkey over its demand that allies brand as "terrorists" the Kurdish militias of northeastern Syria that helped defeat the Islamic State group. (AFP) SCY
SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Watford
- French
- Kurdish
- NATO
- Syria
- Islamic State
ALSO READ
Erdogan says Turkey aware that U.S. support for Kurdish YPG will not end immediately
"The ducks have won" - French court says they may keep on quacking
Turkey says Kurdish YPG militia kill three despite ceasefire deal
News Roundup: 'The ducks have won': French court says they may keep on quacking
French hotels protest 'outrageous' Airbnb-Olympics deal