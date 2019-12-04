'No consensus possible' with Turkey on terrorism definition: Macron

Watford, Dec 4 (AFP) French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that no consensus could be reached with Turkey on defining terrorism amid a row with Ankara over Kurdish militia groups.

"I don't see any possible consensus," Macron said after a NATO summit marred by the spat with Turkey over its demand that allies brand as "terrorists" the Kurdish militias of northeastern Syria that helped defeat the Islamic State group. (AFP) SCY

