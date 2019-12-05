Left Menu
Development News Edition

Algeria opens first corruption trial for ex-PMs, tycoons

  • PTI
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 02:06 IST
Algeria opens first corruption trial for ex-PMs, tycoons

Algiers, Dec 5 (AFP) The corruption trial for two former Algerian prime ministers, prominent politicians and automotive industry tycoons started in Algiers, with defence lawyers boycotting the proceedings. The trial is the first resulting from sweeping investigations into graft allegations launched after the resignation of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in the face of mass protests in April.

The accused face charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of office and granting undue privileges in the vehicle assembly industry. The trial had been adjourned on Monday and the defence vowed to boycott further hearings, criticising the case as "politicised" and marred by a climate of "settling accounts".

Lawyer Mohamed Madjdoub, speaking on behalf of the defence, told the judge that "conditions... do not allow for lawyers to accomplish their mission and therefore, I inform you that the defence has decided to boycott the trial". The judge asked the lawyers to leave the small, crowded courtroom and said the proceedings would continue.

The nascent Algerian automotive sector got its start in 2014, via partnerships between foreign groups and large Algerian corporations, often owned by businessmen linked to Bouteflika's entourage. Two former prime ministers who served under Bouteflika appeared as defendants on Wednesday: Ahmed Ouyahia, an unpopular four-time former government head, and Abdelmalek Sellal, who was premier from 2014 to 2017.

It is the first time since Algeria's independence from France in 1962 that former prime ministers have been put on trial. The two men argued that the court was not competent to try them, the constitution stipulating that crimes and infractions committed by prime ministers while in office fell under a "High Court of State".

But the organic law to establish this court was not passed and the prosecutor responded that they had to answer for their actions before the ordinary court. Called first to the stand, Ouyahia was accused of "misappropriation of public funds, abuse of office, granting undue privileges, conflict of interest, corruption, money laundering and false statements".

He was charged with favouring certain manufacturers in the automotive sector -- even if they did not fulfil brief specifications -- to the detriment of competitors. "There is no misappropriation (of public funds) and the choice... was based on the market. These manufacturers were already present and we wanted to keep them", the former prime minister said in his defence.

Sellal also flatly denied all the charges against him, saying he had had "no authority" over his ministers but only a "coordination" role as premier. Former ministers Bedda Mahdjoub (industry and mines), Youcef Yousfi, who succeeded him in the post, and Abdelghani Zaalane (public works and transport) are other defendants in the case.

Zaalane was questioned over charges related to "secret" financing of Bouteflika's campaigns. The former minister said that while he was Bouteflika's campaign manager for nine days in March 2019, he was aware of donations from five businessmen amounting to 750 million dinars (USD 6.2 million), well above the legal campaign spending cap.

Also standing trial was Ali Haddad, former head of the main Algerian employer organisation, the Forum of Business Leaders (FCE). The 54-year-old businessman is also the founder and CEO of private construction firm ETRHB. Among the other businessmen being tried is former FCE vice president Mohamed Bairi, CEO of the Ival group, which owns industrial vehicle plant Iveco.

Ahmed Mazouz, president of the eponymous group that assembles and distributes Chinese-brand vehicles in Algeria, and Hassane Arbaoui, head of Global Group which runs an Algerian factory for South Korean company Kia, are also defendants. The trial is set to continue on Thursday. (AFP) RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Birdcages and pearls galore at Chanel's craft-heavy fashion show

Chanel turned little gilded birdcages into handbags on the catwalk in Paris on Wednesday, at an annual Metier DArt fashion showcase of its most intricate craftwork that also included lacy creations and shiny tweed suits.The French couture h...

Reports: Phillies sign P Wheeler to five-year, $100M-plus deal

The Philadelphia Phillies signed right-hander Zack Wheeler to a five-year deal worth in excess of 100 million, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The 29-year-old free agent will remain in the National League East after posting an 11-8 rec...

Hamels joins Braves on one-year, $18M deal

The Atlanta Braves and Cole Hamels agreed Wednesday to a one-year deal that will pay the veteran left-hander 18 million. Hamels went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in an injury-marred campaign for the Chicago Cubs last season, his 14th in the league. ...

Italian court blames penny pinching for falsified bridge checks at Atlantia

An Italian court in Genoa found that motorway unit Autostrade per lItalia applied pressure on officials at a sister maintenance firm to falsify safety reports for several bridges to save money for parent company Atlantia .In a court documen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019