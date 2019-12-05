Left Menu
4 bodies found, 4 people missing in gas blast in Poland

  PTI
  • |
  Warsaw
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 12:31 IST
Warsaw, Dec 5 (AP) Rescuers found four bodies in the debris of a house destroyed by a gas explosion in southern Poland and were searching in sub-freezing weather early Thursday for four people still missing, officials said. Silesia provincial Gov. Jaroslaw Wieczorek said the bodies of four people, including a child, were found and rescuers continued to comb by hand through the debris in search of those missing.

The temperature is sub-freezing and there is some snow in the southern mountain resort of Szczyrk where the explosion occurred. Earlier firefighters said that nine members of two families lived in the three-story house. One person was not at home at the time of the explosion Wednesday evening.

Head of regional firefighters, Jacek Kleszczewski, said about a half of the debris had been checked and the action now focused on cutting through the collapsed ceiling structures. A suspected cause was a gas leak during work on a pipeline.

Prosecutors were on the site and are investigating. Footage on TVN24 showed firefighters and rescuers working through a huge heap of bricks that remained of the house.

A spokesman for Poland's gas company, Artur Michniewicz, said that after the blast, authorities cut off gas for a large part of the town for security reasons. (AP) RS RS

