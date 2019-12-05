UPDATE 2-Five dead in gas explosion at Polish ski resort

Five people died after a three-story building in the southern Polish ski resort of Szczyrk collapsed on Wednesday following a gas explosion, local authorities said on Thursday.

The bodies of three adults and two children have been found in the rubble so far. Up to eight people could have been in the building and firemen are continuing to search for other victims, a local police spokesman said.

Up to 100 firemen and 50 police officers are on the scene, Polish state broadcaster TVP reported.

