Left Menu
Development News Edition

Most victims of Sudan fire tragedy belonged to Tamil Nadu, Bihar: Indian Embassy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Khartoum
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:27 IST
Most victims of Sudan fire tragedy belonged to Tamil Nadu, Bihar: Indian Embassy
Representative image Image Credit:

Most of the Indian victims hospitalized or reported missing after the massive LPG tanker blast at a ceramics factory in Sudan belonged to Tamil Nadu and Bihar states while authorities are trying to ascertain the details about the 18 Indians killed in the tragedy. The Indian Embassy has issued a detailed list of the Indians who were hospitalized, went missing or survived the incident that happened at Seela Ceramic Factory in Bahri area in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday, killing 23 people and injuring 130 others.

Eighteen Indians were among those who lost their lives in the tragedy. No information is currently available on their identities. Seven Indians have been hospitalized, with four in critical condition and 16 reported missing.

Six victims belonged to Tamil Nadu, five from Bihar, four each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, two from Haryana and one each from Delhi and Gujarat. Out of those hospitalized, Jai Kumar, Bobalan and Mohd. Saleem is from Tamil Nadu; Ravinder Singh and Surender Kumar hail from Rajasthan; Neeraj Kumar from Bihar and Sonu Prasad from Uttar Pradesh.

Out of those reported missing, three are from Tamil Nadu- Rama Krishan, Raj Shekhar and VenkataChalem-, four from Bihar- Ram Kumar, Amit Tiwari, Hari Nath and Nitish Kumar Mishra-, three from Uttar Pradesh- Zeshan Khan, Mohit and Pradeep Verama-, two from Rajasthan- Bhajan Lal and Jaideep, two from Haryana-Pawan and Pradeep-, one Intezar Khan from Delhi and Bahadur from Gujarat. "Some of the missing may be in the list of the dead which we are still to receive as identification is not possible because of the bodies being burnt," the Indian Embassy said in a release on Wednesday.

Expressing grief at the incident, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said 60 Indians were employed in the factory and 53 of them were understood to be present at the factory and residential area at the time of the accident. "Sadly, we have reports of fatalities among Indian workers and we are trying to ascertain the numbers," he said.

The injured have been admitted at Al-Amal Hospital, Omdurman Teaching Hospital, and Ibrahim Malik Hospital. He said the Indian Embassy in Khartoum is in constant touch with the factory management and the embassy staff has been stationed at the site as well.

"We are working with the Sudanese authorities to facilitate the identification of the deceased at the earliest," he said. A total of 34 Indians who survived have been accommodated at the Saloomi Ceramics Factory residence.

According to a statement issued by the Sudanese government, the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire. "Preliminary observations indicate a lack of necessary safety measures and equipment at the factory, in addition to random storage of flammable materials," it said.

An investigation has been launched, it added. Meanwhile, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, now on a visit to the US, expressed his condolences for the victims and said that preliminary reports indicate the absence of necessary safety tools.

"The random storage of flammable materials contributed to the continuation and expansion of the fire and the destruction of the factory completely," he said in a statement from Washington. "The Council of Ministers will form a committee of inquiry to determine the responsibilities and avoid the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents in the future," he was quoted as saying by the Sudan Tribune portal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

At 50, Europe's oldest nuclear plant not ready to retire

Beznau Switzerland, Dec 5 AFP Europes oldest functioning nuclear reactor, at Switzerlands Beznau plant, will turn 50 next week -- a lifespan deemed dangerously long by environmentalists who are demanding that it be shut down immediately. C...

Parliament does not owe Eskom R17 000

Reports that Parliament owes Eskom R17 000 are erroneous.It was incorrectly stated on Tuesday at a meeting of Parliaments Standing Committee on Public Accounts Scopa, during the presentation by the Deputy Director-General of the Department ...

Karnataka: Man caught stealing lingerie on CCTV in Shivamogga

After a man from Marashetty village was caught stealing womens undergarments from a school teachers house, the family of the accused and the accuser are now caught up in a full-blown feud with complaints and counter complaints being filed, ...

UP rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, five men arrested

A rape survivor from Unnao was battling for life with 90 per cent burns on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. All the five men...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019