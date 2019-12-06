Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovakia - in sixth vote - backs abortion rights

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bratislava
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 01:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 00:14 IST
Slovakia - in sixth vote - backs abortion rights

Slovakia narrowly defeated a bill on Thursday that would have forced women seeking an abortion to see images of their unborn child - and hear its heartbeat - in the country's sixth vote on reproductive rights this year.

The legislation is overwhelmingly Catholic Slovakia would have been the first of its kind in the European Union, raising fears among human rights organizations of setting a precedent in nations pursuing a conservative social agenda. "Women's rights in Slovakia are still at risk, but this vote sent a strong signal to reproductive bullies that coercion will not be acceptable," said Irene Donadio from the International Planned Parenthood Federation.

The bill lost by four votes, with 59 out of 124 lawmakers present voting in favor, mirroring division in the country at large. An opinion poll in September said 55.5% of people disagreed with restricting abortions while 34.6% supported the move.

Tens of thousands have taken to the streets of Bratislava, calling for a total ban on abortion, with activists on the other side quick to declare Thursday's tight vote a big win. "Today's vote is a victory for women and for reproductive rights," said Monica Costa Riba of Amnesty International.

There has seen a string of attempts to roll back abortion rights in the central European nation, which has relatively liberal laws compared with countries such as Poland and Malta. "This bill that was rejected today is the sixth regressive legislative proposal seeking to restrict access to abortion care," said Leah Hoctor, regional director for Europe at the Center for Reproductive Rights. "We urge Slovak lawmakers to bring an end to these attacks on women's health and well-being."

Abortions are legal before 12 weeks, and for health reasons for up to 24 weeks. Some 6,000 abortions were performed last year, against 12,000 in Norway, which has a similar-sized population. There is a mandatory waiting time of 48 hours before a woman can have an abortion, which the bill would have raised to 96.

The World Health Organisation says there are no medical grounds for women to undergo an ultrasound before an abortion. "[The bill] proposed restrictions that were not medically justified or with any health-related value, and would have made abortion care punitive and degrading," said Marge Brerer, director of publications and meetings at International Campaign For Women's Right to Safe Abortion.

Under the bill, women would have to listen to the heartbeat of their unborn child where possible. It also proposed banning the advertising of medically supervised clinics, leaving women to seek out unregulated alternatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president hails 'good meeting' with U.S. attorney general Barr

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had a good meeting on Thursday with U.S. Attorney General William Barr, as they sought to address the threat of Mexican drug cartels, which the United States wants to label terrorist gro...

UPDATE 5-South Africa makes last-ditch move to save state airline

South Africas government will cede control of the national airline to a restructuring specialist in a last-ditch attempt to save the cash-strapped business from collapse.As part of a rescue plan started on Thursday, the government will hand...

UPDATE 1-Biden endorsed by John Kerry, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday won the endorsement of his partys former presidential nominee, John Kerry, a high-profile show of support. Kerry was the Democratic nominee in 2004 when he lost narrowly to Republican ...

Slovakia - in sixth vote - backs abortion rights

Slovakia narrowly defeated a bill on Thursday that would have forced women seeking an abortion to see images of their unborn child - and hear its heartbeat - in the countrys sixth vote on reproductive rights this year.The legislation is ove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019