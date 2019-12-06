Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin man charged for soliciting clients for pimp

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 09:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 09:37 IST
Indian-origin man charged for soliciting clients for pimp
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old Indian-origin man has been jailed for one year and a week and fined 30,000 Singapore dollars for soliciting more than 3,000 clients for a pimp in Singapore, according to a media report on Friday. Ashok Kumar Manogaran, 22, who is accused of soliciting 3,360 clients, was jailed on Wednesday.

If Manogaran does not pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional three months of jail time, according to The New Paper. Manogaran was convicted of three charges, including living on the earnings of prostitution earning more than SGD 83,850 between December 2017 and December 2018.

He was also convicted of one charge each for using criminal force and voluntarily causing hurt, while five similar charges were taken into consideration. The court heard that Manogaran was one of four men engaged by one Chua Chung Siang to solicit clients for prostitutes in Geylang's red-light area in eastern Singapore.

Manogaran would collect the money from the clients and take them to Chua and get his cut. He also admitted to attacking two Bangladeshi nationals with a friend at a back lane in Geylang on February 15 last year for calling the police.

For each count of living on the earnings of prostitution, Manogaran could have been jailed for upto five years and fined up to SGD 10,000. For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for upto two years, or fined upto SGD 5,000 or both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

CSIR and BHEL sign MoU to commercialization on large scale

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Ajit Pawar gets ACB clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation scam

Ajit Pawar gets ACB clean chit in Vidarbha irrigation scam Nagpur, Dec 6 PTIMaharashtras Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Vidarbha irrigation scam. The ACB,...

Monahan, Lucic drive Flames past Sabres

Sean Monahan collected a goal and an assist while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as the host Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to net a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Goaltender David Ri...

Monahan, Lucic drive Flames past Sabres

Sean Monahan collected one goal and two assists, while Milan Lucic netted his first goal of the season as the host Calgary Flames scored four straight goals to net a comeback 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night. Goaltender Dav...

Customs officials seize 1.13 kg gold, foreign currency at Chennai airport

Customs department officials on Thursday seized 1.13 kg of gold worth Rs 44 lakh and foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 11.5 lakh from passengers at Chennai international airport. The officials intercepted Shaikh Abdullah and Thamimun Ans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019