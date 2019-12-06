Greece to expel Libyan ambassador over Turkey-Libya accord
Greece on Friday said it was expelling the Libyan ambassador to the country, angered at an accord signed on Nov. 27 between Libya and Turkey mapping out a sea boundary between the two countries close to Crete.
Mohamed Younis AB Menfi had 72 hours to leave the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias told a news briefing. Dendias called the Turkey-Libyan accord a 'blatant violation of international law'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libyan
- Turkey
- Nikos Dendias
- Crete
- Greek
ALSO READ
Turkey says talking with Russia over Kurdish YPG in northeast Syria
UPDATE 2-Turkey needs to 'get rid of' Russian S-400 system to overcome impasse with US - US official
Turkey needs to 'get rid of' S-400s to overcome impasse - State Dept official
Turkey sentences 3 over US embassy shooting
UPDATE 1-Turkey needs to 'get rid of' S-400s to overcome impasse - State Dept official