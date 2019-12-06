Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shooter dead at US navy base attack: sheriff

  • PTI
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:38 IST
Shooter dead at US navy base attack: sheriff
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A shooter was killed after opening fire at a US naval base in Florida on Friday, officials said, with local media reporting several people had been injured.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a message on Twitter that it could "confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana encounter: Both policemen in ICU but stable

Two police officials who were injured in the encounter in which all the four accused of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian were killed early morning on Friday, are stable but still in the intensive care unit ICU. Venkat...

UPDATE 1-Gas explosion kills five in apartment block in Slovakia

A gas explosion at an apartment block in the eastern Slovak town of Presov killed five people on Friday, rescuers said.Fire ripped through top five floors of the 12-storey building, causing the roof and an internal staircase to cave in. Som...

Chances of Prez allowing mercy plea of Nirbhaya gang rape convict bleak: Lawyers

With the country witnessing outrage over increasing rape cases and President Ram Nath Kovind advocating that convicts of sexual offences against minors should be deprived of their right to mercy petition, the lawyers feel the chances of all...

Five accused of setting rape victim afire in Unnao remanded in judicial custody

The five men arrested for allegedly setting aflame the Unnao rape victim were on Friday produced before a court here and remanded in 14-day judicial custody. All the five accused were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Virat Saxena a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019