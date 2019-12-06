Shooter dead at US navy base attack: sheriff
A shooter was killed after opening fire at a US naval base in Florida on Friday, officials said, with local media reporting several people had been injured.
Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a message on Twitter that it could "confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
