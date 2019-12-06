Left Menu
4 dead, 7 injured in Florida navy base shooting

Four people including the gunman were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at a US naval base in Florida, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said on Friday.

4 dead, 7 injured in Florida navy base shooting
Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [USA], Dec 6 (Sputnik/ANI): Four people including the gunman were killed and seven others injured in a shooting at a US naval base in Florida, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said on Friday. "We have four people right now who are dead including a shooter," Morgan said at a press conference. "There are eight people at the hospital, one of them has died," he said.

Among injured are two police officers, who confronted the shooter on the premises of a naval aviation training installation in the town of Pensacola. Their lives are not in danger, the sheriff said. He added that there were no more gunmen at large. "The threat has been negated. Our community has been secured this time," Morgan said.

The shooting occurred in a classroom building and, according to the police, covered two floors. Authorities refused to disclose identities of the shooter and the deceased pending notification of their families. The base remains on lockdown "until further notice" with military personnel gradually released home.

US federal and state officials contacted the town of Pensacola after the shooting and offered any help needed, Mayor Grover Robinson IV told reporters. The incident comes on the heels of another deadly shooting at a US naval facility in Pearl Harbor. On Wednesday, a gunman at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard killed two civilian workers and wounded another before shooting himself dead. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

