Left Menu
Development News Edition

White House urges House judiciary panel to end 'baseless' impeachment process

The impeachment process against President Donald Trump must be halted because it is completely baseless and violates due process, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said in a letter to US House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 06:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 06:01 IST
White House urges House judiciary panel to end 'baseless' impeachment process
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], Dec 07 (Sputnik/ANI): The impeachment process against President Donald Trump must be halted because it is completely baseless and violates due process, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said in a letter to US House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler. "As you know your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless," the letter said on Friday.

"You should end this inquiry now and not waste time with any additional hearings," it added. The House Judiciary Committee is assessing the evidence for impeachment provided by the House Intelligence Committee hearings and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered Nadler and his committee to start drawing up articles of impeachment against Trump.

"Adopting articles of impeachment would be a reckless abuse of power by House Democrats, and would constitute the most unjust, highly partisan and unconstitutional attempt at impeachment in our Nation's history," Cipollone wrote. Pelosi had ordered House Democrats to proceed with drawing up the articles of impeachment before the House Judiciary Committee had heard any evidence at all, Cipollone wrote. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico thanks Trump for holding off on terrorist designation for drug cartels

Mexicos foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, on Friday thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for holding off on classifying Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups, a proposal that Mexicos government had opposed.Im thankful for President Donald...

Conditions right for India to be global superpower of 21st century: Shringla

Asserting that the Indian economic juggernaut is on a roll, the countrys top envoy in the United States on Friday said that conditions are right for India to be a global superpower of the 21st century. The Indian economic juggernaut is on t...

Retired Olympic skater Kwan unscathed after auto collision

Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan was uninjured after an auto accident on Friday, when a mattress flew off of another vehicle causing a collision, according to her recounting of the bizarre incident. The 39-year-old retired figure ska...

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for the World Bank to stop loaning money to China, one day after the institution adopted a lending plan to Beijing over Washingtons objections.The World Bank on Thursday adopted a plan to aid Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019