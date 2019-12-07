Left Menu
Development News Edition

India-US partnership evolving fast: Shringla

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 07:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 07:18 IST
India-US partnership evolving fast: Shringla
Image Credit: ANI

The bilateral relationship between India and the United States is evolving fast both in the strategic and economic domains, India's top envoy to the US said, ahead of the 2+2 ministerial-level dialogue on December 18. "Inherent in India's growth story is a natural partnership with the United States. This partnership is evolving fast both in strategic and economic domains," India's Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla told students and faculty of the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Friday.

"Our defense procurement relationship has gone up from almost nil 15 years ago to nearly 20 billion today. India is now a major defense partner of the United States. We have signed a number of foundation agreements and our militaries exercise regularly with each other," he said. India-US bilateral trade, he said, has been growing at 10 percent year-on-year basis to reach USD 142 billion in 2018 and has also become more balanced, Shringla said.

The investment relationship is also bi-directional with 2,000 US companies investing around USD40 billion in India covering almost every sector of the modern economy. At the same time, 200 Indian companies have invested USD 18 billion dollars in the US creating more than 1,00,000 jobs directly, he told the audience. "Our strategic energy partnership has also grown with India importing nearly 8 billion dollars of oil and gas this year," he said.

"We have long term cooperation in health technology with US agencies such as National Institute of Health and a range of collaborative research projects focussed on understanding chronic and infectious diseases at basic molecular/clinical level and development of new therapeutics and diagnostics to address healthcare-related issues, including development of new vaccines and treatment of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis," Shringla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia's Morales visits Cuba for medical appointment

Bolivian ex-President Evo Morales is in Cuba for a medical check-up, a former official from his government said on Friday, after the ousted leader sought asylum in Mexico. President Evo Morales is in Cuba for a medical appointment with the ...

UPDATE 21-Saudi airman in U.S. for training suspected in deadly shooting at Florida naval base

A Saudi Air Force second lieutenant killed four people and wounded eight others on Friday in an unexplained shooting rampage at a U.S. Navy base in Florida where he was training, U.S. officials told Reuters. Sheriffs deputies responding to ...

UPDATE 7-Tesla boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over his 'pedo guy' tweet

Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk emerged victorious on Friday from a closely watched defamation trial as a federal court jury swiftly rejected the 190 million claim brought against him by a British cave explorer who Musk had branded a pedo guy on T...

Magic come back to keep reeling Cavaliers in loss column

Terrence Ross made four 3-pointers to highlight his 21-point performance as the visiting Orlando Magic recorded a 93-87 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Evan Fournier scored 18 points and Aaron Gordon added 14 for the Magic, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019