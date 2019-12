BRIEF-South Africa's Eskom Says Stage 2 Rotational Loadshedding Will Shift To Stage 1 From 2300 Tonight Until 0900 On Sunday

Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS STAGE 2 ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING WILL SHIFT TO STAGE 1 FROM 23:00 TONIGHT UNTIL 09:00 ON SUNDAY

* SOUTH AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING WILL MOVE BACK TO STAGE 2 FROM 09:00 UNTIL 23:00 ON SUNDAY EVENING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)