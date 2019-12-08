North Korea conducts 'very important test': KCNA
North Korea has conducted a "very important test" at its Sohae satellite launch site, state media reported Sunday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain deadlocked. "A very important test was carried out at the Sohae Satellite Launch on December 7th, 2019," a spokesman for the North's National Academy of Science said.
The result of the latest test will have an "important effect" on changing the "strategic status" of North Korea, the spokesman said in a statement carried by the KCNA news agency.
