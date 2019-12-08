Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel strikes in Gaza after rocket attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gaza City
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 09:18 IST
Israel strikes in Gaza after rocket attack
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Israeli aircraft carried out attacks in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip early Sunday, Palestinian security officials said, hours after militants in the enclave launched three rockets at the Jewish state. The strikes targeted two sites belonging to Al-Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, in northern Gaza, with another series of sorties at a Qassam site west of Gaza City, Hamas officials said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Late Saturday night, Palestinian militants in Gaza launched three rockets at southern Israel.

All three projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, the army said, amending an earlier statement according to which two of the three rockets were shot down over southern Israel. Medics had treated three people in the southern Israeli town of Sderot who suffered minor injuries while seeking shelter as air raid sirens went off, the Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

There were no immediate reports of material damage. On November 29, Israeli warplanes struck Hamas positions in Gaza in response to rocket fire at the Jewish state the previous day.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and Israel holds the Islamist movement responsible for all rocket fire coming from the territory, although it has targeted other militant groups there. Last month, Israeli forces assassinated a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip, sparking a two-day flare-up which killed 36 Palestinians.

Islamic Jihad fired around 450 rockets at Israel, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and allied armed groups in Gaza since 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Jan Adhikar Party dominates Patna University elections

The Jan Adhikar Party on Sunday won two crucial posts including that of the president and joint secretary in the Patna University Students Union election 2019. Unfortunately, this time the JDU could not get a single seat. Patna University e...

Golf-Els can inspire Internationals as Thomson did in '98 - Maruyama

Japans Shigeki Maruyama believes multiple major winner Ernie Els can inspire the Internationals to victory over the Americans at next weeks Presidents Cup in the same way Peter Thomson did in 1998. Maruyama accumulated a 5-0-0 win-loss-tie ...

Harden's big fourth pushes Rockets past Suns

James Harden single-handedly outscored the visiting Phoenix Suns 17-10 over a key stretch of the fourth quarter Saturday night, sending the Houston Rockets to their 12th straight win over their Western Conference rival, 115-109. Harden lost...

CM says fire incident tragic, rescue operations on

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday described the fire incident in Delhis Anaj Mandi area as tragic and said firemen were doing their best.A massive fire broke out in a factory operating from a residential area in Anaj Mandi area here,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019