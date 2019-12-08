Sudan has 5,000 troops in Yemen, down from 15,000
Sudan has 5,000 troops operating in Yemen, down from a peak of 15,000, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday.
Briefing journalists on his return from Washington, Hamdok said there had been no discussions during his visit about withdrawing the troops. Sudanese troops have been deployed as part of a Saudi-led alliance that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Houthi movement that controls the capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
