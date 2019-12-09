New Zealand volcano popular with tourists erupts

New Zealand's White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before. The country's National Emergency Management Agency, said a "moderate volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano.

Cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed more than half a dozen people walking inside the rim at 2:10 pm local time (0110 GMT), before images went dark when the eruption occurred minutes later. The local mayor said he feared there had been "injuries" in the eruption.

