Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoS for External Affairs Muraleedharan meets IFS trainees, says 'they have interesting career ahead'

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) trainee officers of 2019 batch here on Monday and congratulated them for their achievement.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:47 IST
MoS for External Affairs Muraleedharan meets IFS trainees, says 'they have interesting career ahead'
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan with IFS trainees of 2019 batch in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) trainee officers of 2019 batch here on Monday and congratulated them for their achievement. "Happy to meet the Foreign Service Officer Trainees of 2019 batch this morning. Congratulations to them for making it to the prestigious Foreign Service. With India on a high growth trajectory and its profile rising internationally they have an interesting career ahead! @MEAIndia," the minister tweeted.

On October 9, 1946, the IFS was established for India's diplomatic, consular and commercial representation overseas. The first batch recruited under the combined civil service examination system of the Union Public Service Commission joined the IFS in 1948 and it has remained the principal recruitment mode into the IFS to this day, according to the MEA.

On selection to the IFS through the combined civil services examination, the new entrants undergo a multi-faceted and comprehensive training programme intended to give them a thorough grounding in diplomatic knowledge, diplomatic qualities and diplomatic skills. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks whacked as China export decline highlights trade war damage

Global equity markets were in a sombre mood on Monday, holding well off recent two-year highs after Chinese export data highlighted the damage from the 17-month long trade war and re-focused attention on a crucial Dec. 15 tariff deadline. M...

Hong Kong braces for wave of store closures after protests - HKRMA

More than one in 10 retailers in Hong Kong could close down in the next six months as social unrest and sometimes violent protests deter tourists, threatening the survival of smaller operators, the citys main retailing group said on Monday....

Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as Karnataka Congress chief

Senior Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday resigned as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president. I am taking responsibility and resigning from the post of the partys Karnataka State President. I will send my ...

TDB and EIB sign USD 120m 15-year SME and climate action facility

In what is yet another step in the growing relationship between the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank TDB and the European Investment Bank EIB, the institutions signed today a USD 120 million 15-year SME and climate ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019