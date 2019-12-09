Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chop-your-own Christmas trees: Dutch park makes festive free offer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • The Hague
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:20 IST
Chop-your-own Christmas trees: Dutch park makes festive free offer
Image Credit: IANS

A national park in the Netherlands is making an unusual offer to visitors this holiday season: come and chop down your own Christmas tree - for free.

Rangers in Hoge Veluwe Park, near the eastern city of Arnhem, have set aside areas where Scots pines are threatening to overwhelm land used by lizards, crickets and other rare species. They have invited visitors to bring their own axe, or borrow a handsaw from the site, to help keep the heathland clear.

Hundreds of families have already turned up this month to make their own trees, free of charge. The staff has been struggling to control the spread of the trees thriving on the sandy, nitrogen-rich soil, said ranger Henk Ruseler.

"In this area we have several lizards, crickets, lichens and most of them are quite rare, they are on the European Red List of threatened species," he told Reuters. "So when this area becomes a forest, then all these rare species disappear," he added.

The problem was partly caused, he said by rising levels of nitrogen in the environment from transport fumes and the over-fertilization of farmland. Last month the government cut speed limits to try and reduce nitrogen levels. The Hoge Veluwe, with its current expanses of 3,200 hectares of woodland and 2,100 hectares of heathland, is also known for its museum and gallery, with an impressive collection of Van Goghs and Modernist art.

The tree scheme runs for the next two weekends, with a limit of one tree per visitor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab face an uphill task against champions Chennai City

Defending champions Chennai City FC would look to notch up their second consecutive win of the season when they take on Punjab FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Tuesday. Chennai City has played only one match this season. They won 1-0 at...

Biden looks to rural Iowa to catch fast-rising Buttigieg

As Joe Biden on Saturday finished an eight-day bus tour through the crucial early nominating state of Iowa, one realization loomed largely His biggest challenge to clinching the Democratic presidential nomination may be coming from Pete But...

France says to host Lebanon conference Dec. 11

France will host an international conference on Lebanon on Dec. 11, Frances foreign ministry said, adding that the meeting aimed to push Beirut to quickly create a government that could restore the economic situation in the country.This mee...

SC issues notice to voter on DMK's leader Kanimozhi plea against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court Monday issued a notice on a plea filed by DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi against a Madras High Court order refusing to dismiss a petition challenging her election to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency in Tamil Nadu....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019