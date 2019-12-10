Left Menu
New Zealand says eight still missing day after volcano erupts

  • Updated: 10-12-2019 00:03 IST
New Zealand said on Tuesday that eight people were still missing a day after a volcano unexpectedly erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, killing at least five people. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Whakatane, a town near the volcanic White Island, that a number of people were in hospital in critical condition.

She said that New Zealanders and tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia were among the inhured. A police spokesman said that 31 people were in hospital. He confirmed that five people had died.

