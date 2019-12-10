Erdogan says Turkey to attain single-digit interest rates, inflation in 2020

Turkey will attain single-digit interest rates and inflation in 2020, President Tayyip Erdogan told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Monday, adding this will pave the way for an increase in investments.

Turkey's central bank has cut its policy interest rate by 10 percentage points since July to 14%. A Reuters poll last week showed it is expected to cut another 1.5 percentage points at its rate decision on Thursday.

