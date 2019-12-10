Odd News Roundup: Grumpy Cat, lovelorn whale are stars of 2019's top animal stories

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Grumpy Cat, lovelorn whale are stars of 2019's top animal stories

A lovelorn singing whale, a world-famous feline sourpuss and ravenous goats credited with thwarting a dangerous California wildfire were among animals whose escapades across the United States made news in 2019. Animal antics drawing attention this year included:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)