BRIEF-S.Africa's Eskom Says Stage 6 Rotational Loadshedding Shifts Back To Stage 4 From 2200 Today Until 2300 On Tuesday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 04:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 03:28 IST
BRIEF-S.Africa's Eskom Says Stage 6 Rotational Loadshedding Shifts Back To Stage 4 From 2200 Today Until 2300 On Tuesday
Dec 9 (Reuters) -

* S.AFRICA'S ESKOM SAYS STAGE 6 ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING SHIFTS BACK TO STAGE 4 FROM 22:00 TODAY UNTIL 23:00 ON TUESDAY Source text: http://bit.ly/2YHEm7T

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

