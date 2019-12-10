Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand police launch criminal probe into volcano deaths

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 09:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 09:50 IST
New Zealand police launch criminal probe into volcano deaths
Image Credit: Stuff

New Zealand police on Tuesday announced a criminal investigation into how an eruption at the White Island volcano led to an estimated 13 deaths.

"I can confirm now that we will commence a criminal investigation into the circumstances of the death and injuries on White Island," deputy commissioner John Tims told reporters in the wake of Monday's disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Patty Jenkins has already planned 'Wonder Woman 3'

Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins has revealed that her team has cracked the idea of a third film in the Gal Gadot-fronted series, along with an Amazon-based spin-off. Jenkins directed 2017s DC superhero film Wonder Woman, the origin st...

Fire breaks out in godown in Kirari

A fire broke out in a godown in the furniture market in North West Delhis Kirari area on Tuesday, Delhi fire officials said.At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that there were no people inside the godown....

BJD gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over 'alarming position of India in Global Hunger Index'

Biju Janata Dal BJD MP Prasanna Acharya on Tuesday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over an alarming position of India in 2019 Global Hunger Index.In the 2019 Global Hunger Index GHI, India ranked 102nd out of 117 qualifying countries. ...

Apex Professional University Observes Armed Forces Flag Day

GUWAHATI, India, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated every year to honor Indian soldiers who fought to safeguard the countrys honor. The students and staff of the Apex Professional University, Pasigha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019