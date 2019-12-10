Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chile military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

  • PTI
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:07 IST
Chile military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Chilean military plane with 38 people aboard has gone missing after it took off from the country's south for a base in Antarctica and is presumed to have crashed, authorities have said. Seventeen of those on board the C-130 aircraft were crew and the others were passengers, Chile's air force said Monday.

The plane is believed to have crashed and "all national and international air and maritime means available in the area are continuing the search (for survivors) in the sector where communications were lost with the aircraft," it added in a statement Tuesday. The four-engine aircraft took off Monday at 4:55 pm (19:55 GMT) from an airbase in the southern city of Punta Arenas and contact was lost at 6:13 pm.

The air force said conditions for flying were good and that it was in contact with the families of those on board, many of whom were traveling to carry out logistical support tasks at the country's largest Antarctic base Eduardo Frei. Personnel was also being transferred to inspect the base's floating fuel supply pipeline and undertake anticorrosive treatment of the facility.

The air force also said that of the passengers on board, 15 were from its ranks, three were from the army, there were two people from a private construction company and a Chile university official. The plane did have an emergency positioning system, but it did not appear to be working during the early morning search, said Eduardo Mosqueira, Commander of the Fourth Air Brigade.

President Sebastian Pinera, whose country is witnessing its worst civil unrest in decades, tweeted he would fly to Punta Arenas with Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel. Once there, they would meet up with Defense Minister Alberto Espina to monitor the search and rescue mission, which was underway using aircraft and navy vessels.

The plane went missing in the Drake Passage -- a key maritime route between South America and Antarctica frequently hit by some of the world's worst weather. However, conditions were fine for flying on Monday, Chile's air force said. The plane's disappearance is the latest incident in a country where Chileans have for nearly two months protested social and economic inequality, as well as an entrenched political elite.

The nearly two-month crisis and its violent demonstrations have led to 26 deaths and more than 12,000 injuries, according to the Organization of American States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Two days before election, Algeria jails two ex-prime ministers

An Algerian court jailed two former prime ministers for corruption on Tuesday, two days before a presidential election which protesters want to be canceled. Ahmed Ouyahia, who was prime minister four times, received a 15-year jail sentence ...

Far East Holds Insulated Wire Brand Crossover Marketing Campaign

WUXI, China, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- From November 8-11, Far East Creative Pop-up Store, the first conceptual pop-up store in the domestic cable industry, made a stunning appearance in the Central Mall, Nanjing, China. Focusing on Guar...

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn board....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019