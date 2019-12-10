Czech hospital attack: Suspect shoots himself

The suspected assailant who opened fire at a hospital in the Czech Republic, killing six people and wounding two others, died on Tuesday after shooting himself in the head when police tracked down his vehicle, police said.

Police are establishing the identity of the suspect, Sputnik reported.

The incident occurred in a ward of a regional hospital in the Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday. (ANI)

