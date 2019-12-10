Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Bill Cosby loses appeal to overturn 2018 Pennsylvania sex assault conviction

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 22:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:47 IST
UPDATE 2-Bill Cosby loses appeal to overturn 2018 Pennsylvania sex assault conviction
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bill Cosby lost his appeal to overturn his 2018 sexual assault conviction on Tuesday when a Pennsylvania appeals court rejected his lawyers' argument that the trial judge had deprived him of a fair trial, a court filing showed.

Dozens of women have accused Cosby, 82, who was once best known for a family-friendly brand of comedy that presented him as the lovable father in the 1980s television series "The Cosby Show," of sexual assault over several decades. He became the first celebrity to be convicted in the "#MeToo" era when a jury found him guilty in April 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

His lawyers appealed the lower court's conviction this year, arguing that the judge allowed testimony and evidence which should have been excluded when Cosby was tried on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting a former friend at his home near Philadelphia 15 years ago. He was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to serve three to 10 years in prison.

A representative for Cosby did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Cosby has insisted that any sexual encounters he had were consensual. "We are very pleased with today's Superior Court decision affirming the jury's guilty verdict and Judge O'Neill's rulings on the law as well as the sentence in Commonwealth v. William Henry Cosby Jr," District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Anatoly Tarasov: Google pays tribute to Russian ice hockey player with sporty doodle

Happy Birthday Anatoly TarasovGoogle celebrates the 101st birthday of the great Russian ice hockey player and coach, Anatoly Tarasov with a sporty doodle. He is considered as the father of Russian ice hockey and he was even one of the first...

Two Iran nationals held for impersonating as police officers and rob'

Two Iran nationals were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a brother-sister suo from Turkmenistan here of USD 2,000 by impersonating as police officers checking travel documents, police said on Tuesday. Accused Tayaib, 59, and his ac...

UPDATE 1-Former Mexican official arrested on U.S. drug trafficking charges

A former Mexican government official has been arrested on U.S. charges that he allowed the Sinaloa Cartel to operate in Mexico in exchange for multimillion-dollar bribes, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn announced on Tuesday. Genaro Garcia L...

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019