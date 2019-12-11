Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rape map and murdered women - welcome to South Africa's Republic of Sexual Abuse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 00:12 IST
Rape map and murdered women - welcome to South Africa's Republic of Sexual Abuse

By Kim Harrisberg JOHANNESBURG, Dec 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - It has its own currency, passports and a blood-stained map, but this is no ordinary country. Welcome to the Republic of Sexual Abuse, the creation of a group of campaigners in South Africa, where a woman is murdered every three hours.

The fictional country is the centrepiece of an exhibition held in a Johannesburg mall that seeks to raise awareness of South Africa's high levels of violence against women - and inspire action against it. It was thought up by Roanna Williams, executive creative director of the advertising agency Black River FC, after she saw women protesting against the violence from her office window.

"Most women in South Africa have a story of sexual abuse," said Williams at the exhibition, which opened on Nov. 26 to coincide with the United Nations' 16 days of activism campaign against gender-based violence. "We are not just trying to shock, we are showing that this is everyone's problem and we all need to act, not just during 16 Days of Activism, but 365 days of the year."

Recent murders, rapes and kidnappings of South African women sparked mass protests in September where women called for justice for rape survivors. Soon after, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a five-point plan to tackle violence against women, including media campaigns, strengthening the criminal justice system, and providing training for healthcare workers and counsellors.

The exhibition, run together with women's rights group People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA), includes a huge red map painted in fake blood with all the excuses men use to rape women - including "I was drunk". At the back of the exhibition, a warning sign marks the entrance to a bedroom where blood stained sheets hide behind a curtain. Recordings of cries and slaps fill the room.

"This room is where reality kicks in for people in the exhibition," said Patricia Naha, a volunteer and counsellor with POWA, adding it showed women were not safe anywhere. About 3,000 women in South Africa were murdered in 2018 - one every three hours and more than five times higher than the global average, according to the World Health Organization.

The number of recorded murders of women went up 11% between 2017 and 2018. A video advertising South Africa as a tourist destination is played on repeat, with images of the country overlaid with jarring narration about sexual violence.

"Retreat to the spectacular bushveld," a voice is heard saying over a video of zebra running through a national park. "Where women are dumped after being murdered," the sentence continues. Some men visiting the exhibition get defensive, said Clayton Swartz, Black River FC's art director, but many leave taking pamphlets and asking how they can help.

"I am proud to be South African, but not with these rape stats," said Swartz. "We want to encourage everyone to speak out." The exhibition, which has so far attracted thousands of visitors, is open until Dec. 10 at Rosebank Mall and the organisers are seeking corporate sponsors to help them take it across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says 'very hopeful' North Korea will abide by commitments

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the Trump administration is very hopeful North Korea will continue to abide by its commitments to work toward denuclearization and not to conduct further long-range missile test firin...

Russia's Lavrov: Moscow seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with U.S.

Russian Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia is willing to publish a cache of communications between 2016 and 2017 that he said would clear Moscow of allegations it interfered in U.S. politics but has been blocked by ...

UPDATE 3-Pennsylvania court rejects Bill Cosby's appeal of sex assault conviction

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Tuesday dismissed Bill Cosbys bid to overturn his 2018 sex assault conviction, rejecting his lawyers argument that a judge deprived the comedian of a fair trial by allowing other accusers to testify. Cosby, w...

Climate change hitting top U.S. fishery in the Arctic -NOAA

Climate change is causing chaos in the Bering Sea, home to one of Americas largest fisheries, an example of how rising temperatures can rapidly change ecosystems important to the economy, U.S. federal government scientists said in a report ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019