Bougainville voters back independence: referendum result

Bougainville has voted by a landslide for independence from Papua New Guinea, according to official referendum results released Wednesday, a major step toward creating the world's newest nation. Bertie Ahern, chairman of the Bougainville Referendum Commission, said 176,928 people had voted for independence and 3,043 had backed the option of remaining in Papua New Guinea.

The result of the referendum must be ratified by Papua New Guinea's parliament -- where there is some opposition to the move -- but the scale of the victory for the pro-independence side will heap pressure on Port Moresby to recognize the result.

