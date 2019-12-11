Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Telefonica Deutschland picks Nokia and Huawei for 5G network

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Helsinki
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 14:47 IST
UPDATE 2-Telefonica Deutschland picks Nokia and Huawei for 5G network
Image Credit: Pixabay

Telefonica Deutschland picked Nokia of Finland and China's Huawei on Wednesday to build its 5G network, seeking to get work moving even though Germany has yet to finalize security rules governing equipment suppliers. The decision by the unit of Spain's Telefonica comes amid heated debate in Germany over whether to heed U.S. warnings that Huawei poses such a serious security threat that it should be excluded from critical network infrastructure.

Telefonica Deutschland also said it would cut its 2019 dividend by 37% to prioritize network investments, following on the heels of similar cuts in the payout by competitors Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone. The company's shares were down 2.5% at 0856 GMT in Frankfurt at their lowest level in a month and one of the top fallers on Europe's STOXX 600 index.

Telefonica Deutschland, which operates under the O2 brand, is one of few European operators to have named Huawei as a 5G vendor, following first-mover Sunrise of Switzerland, whose Huawei-built 5G network went live earlier this year. Berlin wants to toughen up technical certification and scrutiny of a vendor's governance, while lawmakers are still considering whether to introduce additional parliamentary oversight. Calls for an outright Huawei ban have faded of late.

"We hope that this window of uncertainty will be as short as possible - we don't yet have certification for any of our vendors," Telefonica Deutschland CEO Markus Haas told reporters on a conference call. Germany's other two mobile operators - market leader Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone - are existing customers of Huawei but have yet to publicly confirm whether they will stick with the Shenzhen-based networks leader for 5G.

Haas hoped that Nokia and Huawei would build the Telefonica Deutschland 5G Radio Access Network on a 50-50 basis, but cautioned that this would be subject to receiving the necessary certification in Germany. Work should start in early 2020, and Telefonica Deutschland said it expected to have 5G up and running in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt by the end of 2021. A year later, 30 cities with a population of 16 million would be covered.

A decision on picking suppliers of its more sensitive 'core' network would be taken next year, Haas said. DIVIDEND CUT

The company, which is holding an investor briefing in London later, said it would cut its 2019 dividend to 0.17 euro ($0.19) from 0.27 euros. This would become a new floor over the next three years, during which it expects cumulative revenue growth of at least 5%, while the ratio of capital investment to sales will peak at 17-18% before normalizing.

"We believe the announcement is worse than anticipated," analysts at Citi said in a research note. "A dividend cut and a capex increase was expected, though the magnitude is above ours and market expectations." Telefonica Deutschland reiterated its earnings guidance for the full year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Nach Baliye winner, Himanshu Malhotra turns Shayar on Carvaan Lounge

A renowned television celebrity, Himanshu Malhotra recently found his passion for poetry and Shayari. After his success in the television industry and reality shows, Himanshu is all set to associate with Amazon Prime Musics Carvaan Lounge.L...

Regional parties protest over non-payment of GST dues to states

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS, Shiv Sena, DMK and Trinamool Congress TMC members on Wednesday demanded that the Centre release GST dues to the states and claimed non-payment of money has adversely affected development works. As soon as the ...

Power demand falls 4.28 pc in November

Power demand in the country dipped for the fourth straight month by 4.28 per cent to 94.6 billion units BU in November, mainly due to weather shift. According to data from the Central Electricity Authority, the demand had stood at 98.84 BU ...

UK PM Johnson's waning lead casts doubt on election victory chances

A major polling forecaster slashed its prediction for Boris Johnsons majority in Thursdays British general election, saying the race has tightened and the prime minister can no longer be sure of victory.YouGov, which accurately predicted th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019