Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN says cannot confirm Iran behind Saudi oil attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 16:49 IST
UN says cannot confirm Iran behind Saudi oil attack

United Nations, Dec 11 (AFP) The UN has been unable to confirm Iranian involvement in a dramatic attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, secretary-general Antonio Guterres said. Drones and cruise missiles were used in the September bombardment, which knocked out half of the kingdom's crude production and fueled a record surge in prices.

Saudi officials, the United States and several European countries accused Iran of responsibility for the attack, which Tehran has denied. UN investigators had been given access to debris of the weapons used in the attack, Guterres said in a six-monthly report to the Security Council on Iran's nuclear program, seen by AFP on Tuesday.

But the investigation was not able to "independently corroborate that the cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles used in these attacks are of Iranian origin," the report said. An investigation into the attack is continuing and will be submitted to the Security Council when finished, Guterres said. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

SA’s Climate Change bill expected to be passed into law

South Africa is at an advanced stage with formulating its national policy on mitigating the effects of climate change.According to Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy, South Africas National Climate Change Bill is no...

Cong yet to waive farm loan in MP: Chouhan

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has yet not waived farm loan as promised by it during the state polls. He claimed the Madhya Pradesh government would not survive long...

New French pension system to cancel out special regimes-PM

The French governments new universal pension system will cancel out special pension regimes, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday as he unveiled the details of a draft reform to overhaul the countrys byzantine pension system.. ...

Golf-Els' preparation has primed us for Presidents Cup success - Scott

Captain Ernie Els thorough preparation has renewed optimism in the International Team that they can end 21 years of disappointment and claim only their second Presidents Cup, Australian Adam Scott said on Wednesday. The United States have d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019