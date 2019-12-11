TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 1700 HOURS

FGN25 PAK-2NDLD SAEED Pak court indicts Hafiz Saeed on terror financing charges

Lahore: Hafiz Saeed, the Mumbai terror attack mastermind and chief of the banned JuD, was indicted on Wednesday by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here along with three of his close aides on terror financing charges. By M Zulqernain

FGN28 UN-LD CAB UN chief wants all govts pursue non-discriminatory laws, but no comment on CAB: his spokesperson

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres wants to ensure that all governments pursue "non-discriminatory laws", but will not comment on India's Citizenship (Amendment) Bill while the domestic legislative process is still underway, his spokesperson said. By Yoshita Singh

FGN16 US-INDIA-NAVIC US Congress consents to designate India's NAVIC as allied system

Washington: The US Congress has consented to designate India's NAVIC as its “allied” navigational satellite system along with the Galileo of the European Union and QZSS of Japan. By Lalit K Jha

FGN42 NOBEL-ECONOMICS-WINNERS-POVERTY War on poverty akin to battle against cancer, say Nobel Economics Prize winners

Stockholm: The war on poverty can not be won in one major battle, but in a series of small triumphs. This was the firm belief of Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in economics, when they started their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.

FGN37 NOBEL-BANERJEE-GIFTS Bags from Ghana, books from India gifted by Banerjee and Duflo to Nobel museum

Stockholm: Nobel winners Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo have gifted to the Nobel Prize Museum here two important pieces associated with their research -- two bags made by women from Ghana and three books for children published by voluntary group Pratham in India. By Abhishek Shukla

