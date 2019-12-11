Left Menu
Germany unaware of an extradition request for Georgian killed in Berlin

Image Credit: ANI

The German government said on Wednesday it was unaware that Russia had made an extradition request for a Georgian man murdered in Berlin in August after Russian President Vladimir Putin said requests from Moscow had not been heeded.

"The government is not aware of a Russian extradition request for the victim of the crime," said a spokesman for the Justice Ministry.

Germany last week expelled two employees at the Russian embassy in Berlin, saying Moscow was not cooperating sufficiently in the investigation.

