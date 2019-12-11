Left Menu
Pak court orders freezing of immovable properties of Shahbaz Sharif, family

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 19:58 IST
A Pakistan court on Wednesday ordered freezing of all immovable properties of Opposition Leader and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shahbaz Sharif and his family members in the country. Accountability Court (Lahore) Judge Amir Muhammad Khan ordered to freeze some 23 properties of Shahbaz, his two sons - Hamza and Suleman - and two wives - Nusrat and Tehmina in connection with the anti-corruption watchdog's income beyond means and money laundering investigation.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that Shahbaz, who is also Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, had made properties worth billions through money laundering, therefore, his and his family members' assets should be confiscated. Admitting the NAB's plea the court ordered freezing of their properties.

Shehbaz, 63, served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018. He became PML-N president after his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was barred from holding the top party position and public posts. The NAB said that during the investigation it found that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused - Shahbaz and his family members - have committed the said offences.

"These properties, therefore, are attached under Section 12 of the NAO 1999 till the disposal of the Reference by the accountability court,” he said. The Sharif family has denied any wrongdoing and allege that the corruption cases against them are politically motivated.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that these properties had been declared by the Shahbaz family members and NAB’s ‘fresh action’ against him and his family members had the footprints of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The frozen properties include two houses in Model Town, Nishat Lodges in Dounga Gali, Murree which are acquired by Shahbaz in the name of his wife Nusrat.

A cottage, a villa and a plot in Haripur and two houses in Defence Lahore are acquired by Shahbaz in the name of his other wife Tehmina Durrani. Land measuring over 390 kanal in Chiniot is in the name of Hamza and Suleman. Nine plots measuring five marla each in Jauhar Town and over five-kanal house in Judicial Colony Lahore are in the name of Hamza.

Shahbaz has been on bail in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiyana Housing cases, while Hamza is on judicial remand in the income beyond means, money laundering and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases. Suleman is absconding and presently resides in the UK. Shahbaz is also in London to look after his ailing elder brother former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

