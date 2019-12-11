Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia's Amazon forest gets boost with $366 million protection fund

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bogota
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 23:22 IST
Colombia's Amazon forest gets boost with $366 million protection fund
Image Credit: Flickr

Norway, Germany, and Britain said on Thursday they would spend up to $366 million over the next five years to help Colombia reduce deforestation in its vast Amazon rainforest.

The three nations have backed Colombia's efforts since to preserve forest areas covering almost 60 million hectares since 2015, with about $180 million invested so far. "The renewal of the declaration is a recognition of Colombia's ability to reverse the deforestation trend, having achieved a 10% reduction in deforestation in 2018 compared to 2017," the countries said in a joint statement.

The announcement was made at the United Nations climate talks held in Madrid, where ministers from around the world are cloistered in the final days of two weeks of talks to shore up the 2015 Paris Agreement to avert catastrophic global warming. "Colombia's ambition and commitment to reducing deforestation are of global significance," Ola Elvestuen, Norway's climate and environment minister, said in a statement.

"We cannot solve climate change without stopping deforestation. The international community should now step up to mobilize billions of dollars per year to support forest countries that succeed in reducing emissions," he said. Norway, one of the world's leading donors to protect tropical forests worldwide, has pledged the bulk of its latest funding to Colombia, committing to $311 million.

Colombia has set ambitious goals to curb deforestation, including reducing the annual loss of natural forests to 155,000 hectares (380,000 acres) or less by 2022 and 100,000 hectares or less by 2025. If successful, this would mean a reduction in Colombia's deforestation rates by 50% compared to 2018.

The Amazon is the world's largest tropical rainforest and is considered key to the fight against climate change because of the vast amounts of planet-warming carbon dioxide it absorbs. The urgent need to protect the Amazon has come under the spotlight as deforestation in Brazil, home to the biggest share of the Amazon, rose to its highest in over a decade this year under the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil and Bolivia have also struggled to curb massive forest fires this year. Across the Amazon basin, more trees are being cut down or burned to open up land for agriculture and cattle ranching, alongside largely unchecked illegal mining and logging, environmentalists say.

Norway in August suspended its donations supporting projects to curb deforestation in Brazil after the country's right-wing government blocked operations of the fund receiving the aid, the Norwegian ministry of climate and environment said. Of the total $366 million pledged until 2025 to protect Colombia's rainforest and promote its sustainable use, up to $260 million will be payments for achieved emission reductions, the announcement said.

Up to another $106 million will help Colombia meet its goals to preserve forests. One of those is an aim to begin restoring 200,000 hectares of forest by 2022, including in forest areas that are home to indigenous communities. Colombia also plans to support small farmers and cattle ranchers to produce in more sustainable ways.

Since 2015, the country has received tens of millions of dollars in payouts from Norway, Germany, and Britain for meeting targets to reduce emissions by slowing deforestation. The payments are usually distributed to farmers, as well as to community and indigenous groups and local environment authorities working on forest protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019 and captured some of its most viral mom...

Raiders RB Jacobs could return this week

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs is expected to return this week after sitting out the teams Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans. NFL Network reported Wednesday that Jacobs was encouraged by test results and is feeling bette...

Pictures of the Year: A Picture and its Story

From the protests convulsing Hong Kong to that exchange between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reuters photographers covered the biggest news stories of 2019 and captured some of its most viral mom...

Report: Rockies willing to listen to Arenado offers

The Colorado Rockies are willing to listen to trade proposals involving All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, MLB Network reported Wednesday. While a deal still would seem unlikely -- and Arenado has a full no-trade clause in his eight-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019